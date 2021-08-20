A renewable energy startup based in Portland has received $25 million in growth funding

Ocean Renewable Power Company, a marine renewable energy company based in Portland, announced Monday that it had received a new $25 million investment. As per a news release, the finance comprises of a $20 million dedication with an extra $5 million completing this fall from the consortium that includes two Canadian companies. The investment is being led by Canadian Shield Capital, which is a private equity company based in Toronto, and Hatch, a worldwide engineering and professional solutions firm based in Mississauga, Ontario.

