After the first day of trading, Spire Global’s stock falls

At the close of its very first day as the public company, August 17, shares of the Spire Global, a tiny satellite constellation operator, fell 5.2 percent to $9.41. After shareholders of SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), NavSight authorized their merger; the operator is currently trading on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the “SPIR” symbol.

Spire raised $265 million in money from the transaction, falling short of its $475 million targets when it revealed the merger intentions in March.

Spire is valued at $1.6 billion following its merger with NavSight, a special-purpose acquisition firm. Spire will get approximately $475 million in cash as part

