Top Green Cement Manufacturing Companies Worldwide 2021 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global green cement market reached a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026. Green cement refers to a binding agent obtained from industrial by-products, including fly ash, blast furnace slag, recycled industrial waste, and aluminosilicates. It is a cleaner alternative to the traditional ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), producing low greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing the ecological impact of the production process. As a result, green cement is increasingly gaining prominence in constructing structural columns, bridges, dams, and buildings in sustainable architectural infrastructure.

Request Free Sample Report of Green Cement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market/requestsample

In recent years, several leading players in the green cement industry are shifting toward sustainable green cement that reduces the carbon footprint due to increasing focus on ecological concerns. They are also heavily investing in the development of advanced technologies to produce more energy-efficient variants. Furthermore, with the growing environmental consciousness, manufacturers are using recycled materials and locally available minerals, such as industrial wastes, to produce green cement. Moreover, various key companies are also offering improved product variants with ultra-high-strength and improved performance ability. For instance, CarbonCure Technologies Inc. has developed green cement that undergoes a mineralization process, providing enhanced compressive strength to the cement.

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-companies

Some of the top green cement manufacturering companies in World 2021 being:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Calera Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Explore Green Cement Market Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/