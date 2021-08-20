Top Seaweed Companies Worldwide 2021 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global seaweed market reached a production value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026. Seaweeds refer to species of algae and marine plants obtained from aquaculture or wild harvest. They are characterized by red, green, and brown colors that grow in water bodies such as oceans, rivers and lakes. They are rich in bioactive compounds, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties, which makes them suitable for several newer applications.

In recent years, several leading seaweed companies are concentrating on advancing their environmental sustainability directives by creating more efficient seaweed processing technologies. For instance, Cargill has launched the Red Seaweed Promise program, which is specifically designed to ensure a long-term sustainable red seaweed supply chain. This program also addresses key sustainability challenges for the harvesting and cultivation of red seaweed while supporting local communities, improving producer livelihoods and conserving the marine environment. Similarly, Acadian Seaplants Limited has also designed a harvesting tool for manual and sustainable harvesting of indigenous seaweed resources. Moreover, Irish Seaweeds, a small family-run and orientated business, has initiated research and development (R&D) projects with major universities within Ireland and Northern Ireland for the drying and cultivation techniques of sea veg-edible seaweeds. These developments and advancements are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Some of the top Seaweed Companies in World 2021 being:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Irish Seaweeds

Leili

Mara Seaweeds

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

