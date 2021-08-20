Top Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies Worldwide 2021 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service that provides infrastructural tools and services to enterprises. It makes use of computing infrastructure via the cloud and the internet. The service gives access to servers across various locations without the need for an on-site data center. IaaS allows the automated deployment of servers, processing power, network connections, and load balancers. It also delivers fundamental network and storage resources on an on-demand and pay-as-you-go basis to the consumers, thereby minimizing the high and up-front capital expenditures and unnecessary infrastructural investments.

Request Free Sample Report of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrastructure-as-service-market/requestsample

In recent years, several leading players in the IaaS market have shifted toward deploying a hybrid cloud, which is an integration of both private and public cloud computing. This aids organizations in processing data at high speed, share a large amount of data and minimize the overall operational cost. Besides this, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to make advancements in wireless technology. Moreover, with the increasing volume of financial and business data across numerous organizations, several companies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google LLC, are facilitating faster data exchange and offering improved security facilities to their customers. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust on the market in the coming years.

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrastructure-as-a-services-companies

Some of the top Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies in World 2021 being:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

EMC Corporation

Fujitsu

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Profitbricks

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric PLC

Vmware

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Explore Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrastructure-as-service-market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/