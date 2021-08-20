Top Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Manufacturing Companies Worldwide 2021 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global indium tin oxide (ITO) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is an electrode that exhibits greater electromagnetic induction shielding, higher transparency, better ultraviolet (UV) resistance, and easier surface functionalization than metal electrodes. On account of these properties, ITOs are extensively utilized for the electroanalysis and manufacturing of sensors and touch panels for various smart devices. This represents one of the significant factors driving the demand for ITO. The top ITO manufacturers are conducting research and development (R&D) activities to minimize production costs and enhance their profits, which is creating numerous growth opportunities in the market.

Presently, several key players are adopting new liquid metal printing techniques to produce ultra-flexible, thin sheets of ITO. These sheets can be deposited onto various substrates and are more transparent than conventional ITO. Furthermore, ITO acts as a crucial component in producing solar panels and thin-film photovoltaic (PV) cells, which is providing a competitive edge to leading players in the solar industry. Apart from this, manufacturers are increasingly using reusable reagents to separate and recover indium and tin from ITO targets.

Some of the top Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Manufacturering Companies in World 2021 being:

3M Company

American Elements

Densitron Technologies

EFUN Technology

Umicore

Indium Corporation

Keeling & Walker Ltd

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Samsung Corning Precision Material

Sollensys

Tosoh Corporation

Touch International Inc

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

