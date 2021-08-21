North America Lyocell Fiber Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Lyocell Fiber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 184.3 Million in 2020. The North America Lyocell Fiber Market size to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Lyocell fiber is a type of regenerated cellulose fiber that is derived from the pulp of wood. It is classified as a subcategory of rayon, precipitated from an organic solution, which does not lead to the formation of any chemical intermediates. The fiber is smooth, versatile and silky offering enhanced absorption. Due to this, lyocell fiber is used as a substitute for cotton or silk to make denim, sportswear, bed linens, pants, towels, t-shirt and shirts.

Market Trends:

The North America lyocell fiber market is primarily driven by the increasing production of medical-grade non-woven products used during surgical procedures. The rising demand for hygiene products, such as adult and baby diapers, is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastic-based products has led to the adoption of environment-friendly lyocell fiber, which uses bleached wood as raw materials. Besides this, continuous innovations and advancements in technology have led to the manufacturing of lyocell fiber using advanced N-methyl morpholine-N-oxide (NMMO) technology. Furthermore, the growing demand for cellulose-based products instead of petroleum-based products is expected to influence the market growth in the near future.

North America Lyocell Fiber Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Product:

Staple Fiber

Cross-Linked Fiber

Market by Application:

Apparel

Home Textiles

Medical and Hygiene

Automotive Filters

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

