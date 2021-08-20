Pedicle Screws Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Ackermann Instrumente, Aero Medical, Aesculap

“
The report titled Global Pedicle Screws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pedicle Screws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pedicle Screws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pedicle Screws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pedicle Screws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pedicle Screws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pedicle Screws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pedicle Screws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pedicle Screws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pedicle Screws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pedicle Screws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pedicle Screws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Ackermann Instrumente, Aero Medical, Aesculap, Alphatec Spine, Beijing Chunli Technology, Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering, ChoiceSpine, Corentec, Depuy Synthes, Dieter Marquardt, Elite Surgical, Exactech, Globus Medical, H.P.I. Medical, IMECO, Item, K2M, Nexxt Spine, Ortho Development, Orthokey Italia, OsteoMed, Peter Brehm, Precision Spine, RD Medical, SOFEMED, Spineart, Stryker, Z-Medical
Market Segmentation by Product:
Polyaxial
Monoaxial
Cannulated
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospital
Clinic
The Pedicle Screws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pedicle Screws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pedicle Screws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pedicle Screws market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pedicle Screws industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pedicle Screws market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pedicle Screws market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pedicle Screws market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pedicle Screws Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyaxial
1.2.3 Monoaxial
1.2.4 Cannulated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Pedicle Screws, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Pedicle Screws Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Pedicle Screws Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Pedicle Screws Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Pedicle Screws Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Pedicle Screws Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Pedicle Screws Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Pedicle Screws Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Pedicle Screws Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pedicle Screws Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Pedicle Screws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Pedicle Screws Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pedicle Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Pedicle Screws Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pedicle Screws Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pedicle Screws Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Pedicle Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Pedicle Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Pedicle Screws Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Pedicle Screws Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Pedicle Screws Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Pedicle Screws Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Pedicle Screws Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Pedicle Screws Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Pedicle Screws Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Pedicle Screws Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Pedicle Screws Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Pedicle Screws Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ackermann Instrumente
12.1.1 Ackermann Instrumente Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ackermann Instrumente Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ackermann Instrumente Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Ackermann Instrumente Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.1.5 Ackermann Instrumente Recent Development
12.2 Aero Medical
12.2.1 Aero Medical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Aero Medical Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Aero Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Aero Medical Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.2.5 Aero Medical Recent Development
12.3 Aesculap
12.3.1 Aesculap Corporation Information
12.3.2 Aesculap Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aesculap Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Aesculap Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.3.5 Aesculap Recent Development
12.4 Alphatec Spine
12.4.1 Alphatec Spine Corporation Information
12.4.2 Alphatec Spine Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Alphatec Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Alphatec Spine Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.4.5 Alphatec Spine Recent Development
12.5 Beijing Chunli Technology
12.5.1 Beijing Chunli Technology Corporation Information
12.5.2 Beijing Chunli Technology Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Beijing Chunli Technology Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Beijing Chunli Technology Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.5.5 Beijing Chunli Technology Recent Development
12.6 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering
12.6.1 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Corporation Information
12.6.2 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.6.5 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Recent Development
12.7 ChoiceSpine
12.7.1 ChoiceSpine Corporation Information
12.7.2 ChoiceSpine Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ChoiceSpine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 ChoiceSpine Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.7.5 ChoiceSpine Recent Development
12.8 Corentec
12.8.1 Corentec Corporation Information
12.8.2 Corentec Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Corentec Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Corentec Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.8.5 Corentec Recent Development
12.9 Depuy Synthes
12.9.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information
12.9.2 Depuy Synthes Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Depuy Synthes Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Depuy Synthes Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.9.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Development
12.10 Dieter Marquardt
12.10.1 Dieter Marquardt Corporation Information
12.10.2 Dieter Marquardt Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dieter Marquardt Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Dieter Marquardt Pedicle Screws Products Offered
12.10.5 Dieter Marquardt Recent Development
12.12 Exactech
12.12.1 Exactech Corporation Information
12.12.2 Exactech Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Exactech Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Exactech Products Offered
12.12.5 Exactech Recent Development
12.13 Globus Medical
12.13.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Globus Medical Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Globus Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Globus Medical Products Offered
12.13.5 Globus Medical Recent Development
12.14 H.P.I. Medical
12.14.1 H.P.I. Medical Corporation Information
12.14.2 H.P.I. Medical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 H.P.I. Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 H.P.I. Medical Products Offered
12.14.5 H.P.I. Medical Recent Development
12.15 IMECO
12.15.1 IMECO Corporation Information
12.15.2 IMECO Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 IMECO Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 IMECO Products Offered
12.15.5 IMECO Recent Development
12.16 Item
12.16.1 Item Corporation Information
12.16.2 Item Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Item Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Item Products Offered
12.16.5 Item Recent Development
12.17 K2M
12.17.1 K2M Corporation Information
12.17.2 K2M Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 K2M Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 K2M Products Offered
12.17.5 K2M Recent Development
12.18 Nexxt Spine
12.18.1 Nexxt Spine Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nexxt Spine Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Nexxt Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Nexxt Spine Products Offered
12.18.5 Nexxt Spine Recent Development
12.19 Ortho Development
12.19.1 Ortho Development Corporation Information
12.19.2 Ortho Development Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Ortho Development Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Ortho Development Products Offered
12.19.5 Ortho Development Recent Development
12.20 Orthokey Italia
12.20.1 Orthokey Italia Corporation Information
12.20.2 Orthokey Italia Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Orthokey Italia Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Orthokey Italia Products Offered
12.20.5 Orthokey Italia Recent Development
12.21 OsteoMed
12.21.1 OsteoMed Corporation Information
12.21.2 OsteoMed Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 OsteoMed Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 OsteoMed Products Offered
12.21.5 OsteoMed Recent Development
12.22 Peter Brehm
12.22.1 Peter Brehm Corporation Information
12.22.2 Peter Brehm Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Peter Brehm Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Peter Brehm Products Offered
12.22.5 Peter Brehm Recent Development
12.23 Precision Spine
12.23.1 Precision Spine Corporation Information
12.23.2 Precision Spine Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Precision Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Precision Spine Products Offered
12.23.5 Precision Spine Recent Development
12.24 RD Medical
12.24.1 RD Medical Corporation Information
12.24.2 RD Medical Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 RD Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 RD Medical Products Offered
12.24.5 RD Medical Recent Development
12.25 SOFEMED
12.25.1 SOFEMED Corporation Information
12.25.2 SOFEMED Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 SOFEMED Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 SOFEMED Products Offered
12.25.5 SOFEMED Recent Development
12.26 Spineart
12.26.1 Spineart Corporation Information
12.26.2 Spineart Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Spineart Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Spineart Products Offered
12.26.5 Spineart Recent Development
12.27 Stryker
12.27.1 Stryker Corporation Information
12.27.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Stryker Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Stryker Products Offered
12.27.5 Stryker Recent Development
12.28 Z-Medical
12.28.1 Z-Medical Corporation Information
12.28.2 Z-Medical Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Z-Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Z-Medical Products Offered
12.28.5 Z-Medical Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Pedicle Screws Industry Trends
13.2 Pedicle Screws Market Drivers
13.3 Pedicle Screws Market Challenges
13.4 Pedicle Screws Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pedicle Screws Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
