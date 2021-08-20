Pedicle Screws Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Ackermann Instrumente, Aero Medical, Aesculap

“

The report titled Global Pedicle Screws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pedicle Screws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pedicle Screws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pedicle Screws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pedicle Screws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pedicle Screws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pedicle Screws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pedicle Screws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pedicle Screws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pedicle Screws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pedicle Screws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pedicle Screws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ackermann Instrumente, Aero Medical, Aesculap, Alphatec Spine, Beijing Chunli Technology, Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering, ChoiceSpine, Corentec, Depuy Synthes, Dieter Marquardt, Elite Surgical, Exactech, Globus Medical, H.P.I. Medical, IMECO, Item, K2M, Nexxt Spine, Ortho Development, Orthokey Italia, OsteoMed, Peter Brehm, Precision Spine, RD Medical, SOFEMED, Spineart, Stryker, Z-Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyaxial

Monoaxial

Cannulated



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic



The Pedicle Screws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pedicle Screws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pedicle Screws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pedicle Screws market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pedicle Screws industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pedicle Screws market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pedicle Screws market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pedicle Screws market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pedicle Screws Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyaxial

1.2.3 Monoaxial

1.2.4 Cannulated

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Pedicle Screws, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Pedicle Screws Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Pedicle Screws Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Pedicle Screws Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Pedicle Screws Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pedicle Screws Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Pedicle Screws Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Pedicle Screws Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Pedicle Screws Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pedicle Screws Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Pedicle Screws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pedicle Screws Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pedicle Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pedicle Screws Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pedicle Screws Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pedicle Screws Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Pedicle Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Pedicle Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Pedicle Screws Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Pedicle Screws Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Pedicle Screws Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Pedicle Screws Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Pedicle Screws Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Pedicle Screws Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Pedicle Screws Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Pedicle Screws Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Pedicle Screws Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Pedicle Screws Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Pedicle Screws Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Pedicle Screws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Pedicle Screws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Pedicle Screws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Pedicle Screws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pedicle Screws Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pedicle Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ackermann Instrumente

12.1.1 Ackermann Instrumente Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ackermann Instrumente Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ackermann Instrumente Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ackermann Instrumente Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.1.5 Ackermann Instrumente Recent Development

12.2 Aero Medical

12.2.1 Aero Medical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aero Medical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aero Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aero Medical Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.2.5 Aero Medical Recent Development

12.3 Aesculap

12.3.1 Aesculap Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aesculap Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aesculap Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aesculap Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.3.5 Aesculap Recent Development

12.4 Alphatec Spine

12.4.1 Alphatec Spine Corporation Information

12.4.2 Alphatec Spine Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Alphatec Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Alphatec Spine Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.4.5 Alphatec Spine Recent Development

12.5 Beijing Chunli Technology

12.5.1 Beijing Chunli Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Beijing Chunli Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Beijing Chunli Technology Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Beijing Chunli Technology Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.5.5 Beijing Chunli Technology Recent Development

12.6 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering

12.6.1 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.6.5 Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Recent Development

12.7 ChoiceSpine

12.7.1 ChoiceSpine Corporation Information

12.7.2 ChoiceSpine Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ChoiceSpine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ChoiceSpine Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.7.5 ChoiceSpine Recent Development

12.8 Corentec

12.8.1 Corentec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Corentec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Corentec Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Corentec Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.8.5 Corentec Recent Development

12.9 Depuy Synthes

12.9.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information

12.9.2 Depuy Synthes Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Depuy Synthes Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Depuy Synthes Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.9.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Development

12.10 Dieter Marquardt

12.10.1 Dieter Marquardt Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dieter Marquardt Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dieter Marquardt Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dieter Marquardt Pedicle Screws Products Offered

12.10.5 Dieter Marquardt Recent Development

12.12 Exactech

12.12.1 Exactech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Exactech Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Exactech Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Exactech Products Offered

12.12.5 Exactech Recent Development

12.13 Globus Medical

12.13.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Globus Medical Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Globus Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Globus Medical Products Offered

12.13.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

12.14 H.P.I. Medical

12.14.1 H.P.I. Medical Corporation Information

12.14.2 H.P.I. Medical Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 H.P.I. Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 H.P.I. Medical Products Offered

12.14.5 H.P.I. Medical Recent Development

12.15 IMECO

12.15.1 IMECO Corporation Information

12.15.2 IMECO Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 IMECO Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 IMECO Products Offered

12.15.5 IMECO Recent Development

12.16 Item

12.16.1 Item Corporation Information

12.16.2 Item Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Item Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Item Products Offered

12.16.5 Item Recent Development

12.17 K2M

12.17.1 K2M Corporation Information

12.17.2 K2M Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 K2M Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 K2M Products Offered

12.17.5 K2M Recent Development

12.18 Nexxt Spine

12.18.1 Nexxt Spine Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nexxt Spine Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Nexxt Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Nexxt Spine Products Offered

12.18.5 Nexxt Spine Recent Development

12.19 Ortho Development

12.19.1 Ortho Development Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ortho Development Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Ortho Development Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ortho Development Products Offered

12.19.5 Ortho Development Recent Development

12.20 Orthokey Italia

12.20.1 Orthokey Italia Corporation Information

12.20.2 Orthokey Italia Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Orthokey Italia Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Orthokey Italia Products Offered

12.20.5 Orthokey Italia Recent Development

12.21 OsteoMed

12.21.1 OsteoMed Corporation Information

12.21.2 OsteoMed Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 OsteoMed Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 OsteoMed Products Offered

12.21.5 OsteoMed Recent Development

12.22 Peter Brehm

12.22.1 Peter Brehm Corporation Information

12.22.2 Peter Brehm Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Peter Brehm Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Peter Brehm Products Offered

12.22.5 Peter Brehm Recent Development

12.23 Precision Spine

12.23.1 Precision Spine Corporation Information

12.23.2 Precision Spine Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Precision Spine Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Precision Spine Products Offered

12.23.5 Precision Spine Recent Development

12.24 RD Medical

12.24.1 RD Medical Corporation Information

12.24.2 RD Medical Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 RD Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 RD Medical Products Offered

12.24.5 RD Medical Recent Development

12.25 SOFEMED

12.25.1 SOFEMED Corporation Information

12.25.2 SOFEMED Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 SOFEMED Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 SOFEMED Products Offered

12.25.5 SOFEMED Recent Development

12.26 Spineart

12.26.1 Spineart Corporation Information

12.26.2 Spineart Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Spineart Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Spineart Products Offered

12.26.5 Spineart Recent Development

12.27 Stryker

12.27.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.27.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Stryker Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Stryker Products Offered

12.27.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.28 Z-Medical

12.28.1 Z-Medical Corporation Information

12.28.2 Z-Medical Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Z-Medical Pedicle Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Z-Medical Products Offered

12.28.5 Z-Medical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Pedicle Screws Industry Trends

13.2 Pedicle Screws Market Drivers

13.3 Pedicle Screws Market Challenges

13.4 Pedicle Screws Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pedicle Screws Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

