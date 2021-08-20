On space station, Spaceborne Computer-2 displays the results

Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprises executives said they have clearly showed the value of the processing data in space and the funneling it into cloud after completing first round of trials on International Space Station’s (ISS) second-generation Spaceborne Computer. Mark Fernandez, the principal investigator for the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, informed SpaceNews, “We clearly see the necessity for computing at the space’s edge.” “If we can hasten the transformation of data into insight, we can expedite the advantages to humanity.”

With the help of Spaceborne Computer-2, which has been on the space station since February, four tests on quantum computing, security, healthcare, and life sciences

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog