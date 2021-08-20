As COO, Firefly has hired a former SpaceX and Blue Origin engineer

Firefly Aerospace has recruited a former Blue Origin and SpaceX engineer as the new chief operating officer (COO) to oversee the company’s transition from research to production. However, the exact date of the company’s maiden launch is unknown.

Lauren Lyons, who will be located in Cedar Park, Texas, will join Firefly as the chief operating officer on August 17th. Lyons worked for SpaceX on the Dragon, Falcon 9, and Starlink programs for several years before joining Blue Origin as the lead systems engineer in the advanced ideas department. She also regularly appears on SpaceX’s webcasts, notably for the Demo-2 commercial crew mission test in 2020.

