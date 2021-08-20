Without GPS, modern civilization would perish

GPS provides location data to aircraft, cars, trucks, trains, and ships, while GPS timing signals support financial activities and cellular communications. According to a 2019 report supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the loss of GPS would cost the US economy $1 billion per day, or $1.5 billion if it failed during the April-May planting season. With the rapid development in consumer services and location-based transportation and delivery services, the expenses could be considerably higher two years from now.

By email, Alan O’Connor, director of innovation economics and senior economist at RTI International, which is a non-profit research institute that

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog