Biosimilars Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027|Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Biosimilars market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Biosimilars Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Biosimilars market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Biosimilars market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Biosimilars market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Biosimilars market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Biosimilars market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Biosimilars market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Biosimilars market.
Biosimilars Market Leading Players: , , Pfizer, Novartis, Biocon, Biogen, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KgaA, Mylan, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Roche, Probiomed, Apotex, Chong Kun Dang, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Biocad, Coherus Bioscience, Stada Arzneimittel AG
Product Type:
Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin
rHGH
Interferon)
Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
By Application:
Oncology
Blood Disorders
Growth Hormonal Deficiency
Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
Others
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Biosimilars market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Biosimilars market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Biosimilars market?
• How will the global Biosimilars market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Biosimilars market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)
1.3.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Oncology
1.4.3 Blood Disorders
1.4.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency
1.4.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Biosimilars Industry Trends
2.4.1 Biosimilars Market Trends
2.4.2 Biosimilars Market Drivers
2.4.3 Biosimilars Market Challenges
2.4.4 Biosimilars Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biosimilars Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilars Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilars by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biosimilars as of 2019)
3.4 Global Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilars Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pfizer
11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
11.1.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Pfizer Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Pfizer Biosimilars Products and Services
11.1.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments
11.2 Novartis
11.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information
11.2.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Novartis Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Novartis Biosimilars Products and Services
11.2.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Novartis Recent Developments
11.3 Biocon
11.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information
11.3.2 Biocon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Biocon Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Biocon Biosimilars Products and Services
11.3.5 Biocon SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Biocon Recent Developments
11.4 Biogen
11.4.1 Biogen Corporation Information
11.4.2 Biogen Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Biogen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Biogen Biosimilars Products and Services
11.4.5 Biogen SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Biogen Recent Developments
11.5 Fresenius Kabi AG
11.5.1 Fresenius Kabi AG Corporation Information
11.5.2 Fresenius Kabi AG Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Fresenius Kabi AG Biosimilars Products and Services
11.5.5 Fresenius Kabi AG SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Fresenius Kabi AG Recent Developments
11.6 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information
11.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilars Products and Services
11.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments
11.7 Merck KgaA
11.7.1 Merck KgaA Corporation Information
11.7.2 Merck KgaA Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Merck KgaA Biosimilars Products and Services
11.7.5 Merck KgaA SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Merck KgaA Recent Developments
11.8 Mylan
11.8.1 Mylan Corporation Information
11.8.2 Mylan Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Mylan Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Mylan Biosimilars Products and Services
11.8.5 Mylan SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Mylan Recent Developments
11.9 Eli Lilly
11.9.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
11.9.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Eli Lilly Biosimilars Products and Services
11.9.5 Eli Lilly SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments
11.10 Teva Pharmaceutical
11.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
11.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Biosimilars Products and Services
11.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments
11.11 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
11.11.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information
11.11.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Products and Services
11.11.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments
11.12 Amgen
11.12.1 Amgen Corporation Information
11.12.2 Amgen Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Amgen Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Amgen Biosimilars Products and Services
11.12.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Amgen Recent Developments
11.13 Celltrion
11.13.1 Celltrion Corporation Information
11.13.2 Celltrion Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Celltrion Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Celltrion Biosimilars Products and Services
11.13.5 Celltrion SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Celltrion Recent Developments
11.14 Samsung Biologics
11.14.1 Samsung Biologics Corporation Information
11.14.2 Samsung Biologics Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Samsung Biologics Biosimilars Products and Services
11.14.5 Samsung Biologics SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Samsung Biologics Recent Developments
11.15 Roche
11.15.1 Roche Corporation Information
11.15.2 Roche Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Roche Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Roche Biosimilars Products and Services
11.15.5 Roche SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Roche Recent Developments
11.16 Probiomed
11.16.1 Probiomed Corporation Information
11.16.2 Probiomed Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Probiomed Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Probiomed Biosimilars Products and Services
11.16.5 Probiomed SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Probiomed Recent Developments
11.17 Apotex
11.17.1 Apotex Corporation Information
11.17.2 Apotex Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Apotex Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Apotex Biosimilars Products and Services
11.17.5 Apotex SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Apotex Recent Developments
11.18 Chong Kun Dang
11.18.1 Chong Kun Dang Corporation Information
11.18.2 Chong Kun Dang Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Chong Kun Dang Biosimilars Products and Services
11.18.5 Chong Kun Dang SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Chong Kun Dang Recent Developments
11.19 JCR Pharmaceuticals
11.19.1 JCR Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.19.2 JCR Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 JCR Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services
11.19.5 JCR Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 JCR Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.20 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals
11.20.1 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.20.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars Products and Services
11.20.5 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.21 Gedeon Richter
11.21.1 Gedeon Richter Corporation Information
11.21.2 Gedeon Richter Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Gedeon Richter Biosimilars Products and Services
11.21.5 Gedeon Richter SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Gedeon Richter Recent Developments
11.22 Biocad
11.22.1 Biocad Corporation Information
11.22.2 Biocad Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Biocad Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Biocad Biosimilars Products and Services
11.22.5 Biocad SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Biocad Recent Developments
11.23 Coherus Bioscience
11.23.1 Coherus Bioscience Corporation Information
11.23.2 Coherus Bioscience Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Coherus Bioscience Biosimilars Products and Services
11.23.5 Coherus Bioscience SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Coherus Bioscience Recent Developments
11.24 Stada Arzneimittel AG
11.24.1 Stada Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information
11.24.2 Stada Arzneimittel AG Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Stada Arzneimittel AG Biosimilars Products and Services
11.24.5 Stada Arzneimittel AG SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 Stada Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Biosimilars Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Biosimilars Sales Channels
12.2.2 Biosimilars Distributors
12.3 Biosimilars Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
