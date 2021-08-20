Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Etex Group (Promat)

“

The report titled Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Etex Group (Promat), Jotun, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN), CPG UK (Nullifire), Carboline, Teknos, Kansai Paint, Aaronite Company, Inprocoat

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based

Solvent-Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Others



The Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.2 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-Based

1.2.3 Solvent-Based

1.3 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Industries Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Industries Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Akzo Nobel

7.2.1 Akzo Nobel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Akzo Nobel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Akzo Nobel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Etex Group (Promat)

7.3.1 Etex Group (Promat) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Etex Group (Promat) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Etex Group (Promat) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Etex Group (Promat) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Etex Group (Promat) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jotun

7.4.1 Jotun Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jotun Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jotun Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hempel

7.5.1 Hempel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hempel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hempel Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hempel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN)

7.7.1 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Corporação Industrial do Norte (CIN) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 CPG UK (Nullifire)

7.8.1 CPG UK (Nullifire) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 CPG UK (Nullifire) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 CPG UK (Nullifire) Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 CPG UK (Nullifire) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CPG UK (Nullifire) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Carboline

7.9.1 Carboline Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Carboline Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Carboline Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Carboline Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Carboline Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Teknos

7.10.1 Teknos Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teknos Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Teknos Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Teknos Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Teknos Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kansai Paint

7.11.1 Kansai Paint Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kansai Paint Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kansai Paint Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Aaronite Company

7.12.1 Aaronite Company Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aaronite Company Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Aaronite Company Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Aaronite Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Aaronite Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Inprocoat

7.13.1 Inprocoat Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Inprocoat Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Inprocoat Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Inprocoat Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Inprocoat Recent Developments/Updates

8 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings

8.4 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Intumescent Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

