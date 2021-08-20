External Wall Insulation Board Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | BASF Neopor, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International

“

The report titled Global External Wall Insulation Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global External Wall Insulation Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global External Wall Insulation Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global External Wall Insulation Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global External Wall Insulation Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The External Wall Insulation Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Wall Insulation Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Wall Insulation Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Wall Insulation Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Wall Insulation Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Wall Insulation Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Wall Insulation Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF Neopor, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain Insulation UK, Sto Ltd, Knauf Insulation, Xtratherm Limited, Jablite, Asia Cuanon, Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng, Haideman Panel, Shandong Longxin Jieneng, Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials, Kelin Yanmian, Shandong Bafuli, Sundolitt Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Polystyrene Board

Rock Wool Board

PU Board



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Building

Others



The External Wall Insulation Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Wall Insulation Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Wall Insulation Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the External Wall Insulation Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Wall Insulation Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Wall Insulation Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Wall Insulation Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Wall Insulation Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 External Wall Insulation Board Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Wall Insulation Board

1.2 External Wall Insulation Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polystyrene Board

1.2.3 Rock Wool Board

1.2.4 PU Board

1.3 External Wall Insulation Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America External Wall Insulation Board Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China External Wall Insulation Board Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan External Wall Insulation Board Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 External Wall Insulation Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global External Wall Insulation Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Board Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 External Wall Insulation Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 External Wall Insulation Board Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest External Wall Insulation Board Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of External Wall Insulation Board Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America External Wall Insulation Board Production

3.4.1 North America External Wall Insulation Board Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Production

3.5.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China External Wall Insulation Board Production

3.6.1 China External Wall Insulation Board Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan External Wall Insulation Board Production

3.7.1 Japan External Wall Insulation Board Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Region

4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Board Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global External Wall Insulation Board Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global External Wall Insulation Board Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF Neopor

7.1.1 BASF Neopor External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Neopor External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Neopor External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Neopor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Neopor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kingspan Group

7.2.1 Kingspan Group External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kingspan Group External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kingspan Group External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kingspan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Rockwool International

7.3.1 Rockwool International External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rockwool International External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Rockwool International External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Rockwool International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK

7.4.1 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sto Ltd

7.5.1 Sto Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sto Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sto Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sto Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sto Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Knauf Insulation

7.6.1 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.6.2 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Knauf Insulation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xtratherm Limited

7.7.1 Xtratherm Limited External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xtratherm Limited External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xtratherm Limited External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xtratherm Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xtratherm Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jablite

7.8.1 Jablite External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jablite External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jablite External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jablite Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jablite Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Asia Cuanon

7.9.1 Asia Cuanon External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asia Cuanon External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Asia Cuanon External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Asia Cuanon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Asia Cuanon Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng

7.10.1 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jiaozuo Chaoqin Jieneng Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Haideman Panel

7.11.1 Haideman Panel External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.11.2 Haideman Panel External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Haideman Panel External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Haideman Panel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Haideman Panel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shandong Longxin Jieneng

7.12.1 Shandong Longxin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Longxin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shandong Longxin Jieneng External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shandong Longxin Jieneng Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shandong Longxin Jieneng Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials

7.13.1 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Luyuan New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kelin Yanmian

7.14.1 Kelin Yanmian External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kelin Yanmian External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kelin Yanmian External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kelin Yanmian Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kelin Yanmian Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shandong Bafuli

7.15.1 Shandong Bafuli External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong Bafuli External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shandong Bafuli External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shandong Bafuli Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shandong Bafuli Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sundolitt Ltd

7.16.1 Sundolitt Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sundolitt Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sundolitt Ltd External Wall Insulation Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sundolitt Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sundolitt Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 External Wall Insulation Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 External Wall Insulation Board Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of External Wall Insulation Board

8.4 External Wall Insulation Board Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 External Wall Insulation Board Distributors List

9.3 External Wall Insulation Board Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 External Wall Insulation Board Industry Trends

10.2 External Wall Insulation Board Growth Drivers

10.3 External Wall Insulation Board Market Challenges

10.4 External Wall Insulation Board Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of External Wall Insulation Board by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America External Wall Insulation Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China External Wall Insulation Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan External Wall Insulation Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of External Wall Insulation Board

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of External Wall Insulation Board by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of External Wall Insulation Board by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of External Wall Insulation Board by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of External Wall Insulation Board by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of External Wall Insulation Board by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of External Wall Insulation Board by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of External Wall Insulation Board by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of External Wall Insulation Board by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

