North America Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Fire Extinguisher Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2020. The North America Fire Extinguisher Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. A fire extinguisher is a fire protection apparatus that discharges gas, foam, water or other materials for putting out small fires. It consists of a nozzle, handle, pressure gauge and a cylinder that has an extinguishing agent. It is generally installed at various fire points in schools, factories, buildings, and other public spaces. Nowadays, different types of fire extinguishers like dry chemical, carbon dioxide (CO2), and foam-based extinguishers are widely available across the North American region.

Market Trends:

Fire extinguishers find application in both residential as well as commercial units. As a result, increasing renovation activities is positively influencing the market in the North American region. Apart from this, several transportation owners have started installing fire suppressant equipment in vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. This, coupled with numerous initiatives undertaken by governments operating in the region to mandate the provisions of fire protection, is driving the market.

North America Fire Extinguisher Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Extinguishing Agent, Fire Type and Application.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Market by Product:

Portable

Knapsack

Wheeled

Market by Extinguishing Agent:

Dry Chemicals

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Market by Fire Type:

Class A

Class B

Class C

Others

Market by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Households

Public Areas

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

