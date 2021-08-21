North America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand and Forecast till 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is witnessing steady growth. The North America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market size is projected to expand at a favorable rate during the next few years. Lead-acid batteries are made using a lead-dioxide cathode, sponge metallic lead anode and a sulfuric solution of acid and water. They assist in starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) applications in automobiles. They provide benefits, such as durability, low replacement and maintenance costs, energy to start engines, and robust and abuse-tolerant nature. As a result, they are gaining immense popularity in the North American region.

Market Trends:

At present, increasing sales of automobiles represent one of the key factors fueling the growth of the market in the North American region. Moreover, these batteries exhibit beneficial characteristics like high current delivery, tolerance to overcharging, resistance to corrosion and abrasion, and low internal impedance. Furthermore, a significantly escalating demand for electric vehicles (EV) on account of rising environmental concerns is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing adoption of lead-acid batteries in hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is anticipated to drive the market in the region.

North America Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, vehicle type, product, type and customer segment.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

HEV Cars

Market by Product:

SLI Batteries

Micro Hybrid Batteries

Market by Type:

Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries

Market by Customer Segment:

OEM

Replacement

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

