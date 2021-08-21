Shotcrete Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shotcrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global shotcrete market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Shotcrete refers to specialty concrete that is commonly used for construction and repairing applications in underground surfaces across the residential, commercial and industrial segments. Also known as sprayed concrete, it is a specialized mixture of cement, stone, sand and water that is projected through a hose or nozzle on sewage and water pipelines to fill the cracks on the surface. Additionally, it is also utilized to refurbish concrete structures, including rock walls, pools, dams, canopy roofs and tunnels.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shotcrete-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private agencies in infrastructural development projects across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising demand for the construction of underground tunnels for mining activities, environmental preservation, transportation systems and subway lines is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also acting as major growth-inducing factors.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shotcrete-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim

LKAB Berg & Betong AB

Sika AG

The Euclid Chemical Company (RPM International Inc)

The QUIKRETE Companies

U.S. Concrete

Breakup by Technique:

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Breakup by Application:

Underground Construction

Water Retaining Structures

Protective Coatings

Repair Works

Breakup by System:

Manual System

Robotic Spraying System

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Also Read:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/