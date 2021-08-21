Soy Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global soy food market reached a value of US$ 42.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soy food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Soy food is obtained from soybean that is one of the basic ingredients used in the preparation of Asian food. It includes various products such as tofu, soymilk, soy flour, mayonnaise, soy cheese, tempeh, soy nut butter, and miso. Soy food is rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, vitamin D, zinc, iron and calcium. It also offers numerous health benefits such as lowering blood cholesterol levels, increasing bone density, and reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Soy Food Market Trends:

The global soy food market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-protein and plant-based food products. this is due to the rising trend for vegan and vegetarian products among health-conscious consumers, which has encouraged manufacturers to produce soy food items. Besides this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness regarding the importance of a healthy lifestyle has increased the sales of soy food products. It is also widely consumed as an alternative to meat in several dishes. As a result, soy food is preferred as a healthy snacking option by health enthusiasts. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the food processing industry and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new variants of soy food products are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Blue Diamond Growers

Dean Foods

Earth’s Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Harvest Innovations

House Foods America Holding

Archer Daniels Midland

Miracle Soybean Food International Corp

Cargill

Nordic Soya Oy

Victoria Group

Hain Celestial

Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd

Breakup by Product Type:

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Soy Milk

Soy Oil

Tofu

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Bakery and Confectionary

Functional Foods

Infant Nutrition

Others

Breakup by Category:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

