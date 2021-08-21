Tilapia Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tilapia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tilapia market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Tilapia is a popular farm-raised fish that belongs to the Cichlidae family. It is generally found in freshwater ponds, shallow streams, lakes and rivers. It is a hardy herbivorous fish that feeds on small aquatic plant cells. Tilapia is also fast-growing, tolerant of stocking density, and adaptable to any environment. It is an excellent source of protein, omega-3 and omega-6 fats, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, niacin, and selenium. It has a low to moderate fat content and is inexpensive compared to other seafood. As a result, tilapia is gaining popularity among different income level groups.

Global Tilapia Market Trends:

The global tilapia market is primarily driven by the expanding aquaculture industry and growing demand for seafood. The associated health benefits offered tilapia, such as strengthening the heart and bone health, improving brain function and preventing weight gain, are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing applications of tilapia in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and the leather industry is escalated its demand. Tilapia skin is also used in the healthcare industry to heal second and third-degree burns and prevent scarring. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing frozen and canned varieties of whole and fillet tilapia products. On account of these factors, the market is expected to significantly impact the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Frozen Fillets

Whole Fish

Fresh Fillets

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Institutional

Retail

Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture:

Farmed

Wild Capture

Breakup by Species:

Nile Tilapia

Tilapias Nei

Blue Nile Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

China

Indonesia

Egypt

Bangladesh

Philippines

Brazil

Thailand

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

