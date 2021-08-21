Cold Insulation Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cold Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cold insulation market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Cold insulation refers to a type of insulation that is utilized below the room temperature. It includes several components, such as water, mastic-based vapor barrier, and solvents. Cold insulation uses numerous materials, including polyisocyanurate (PIR), polyurethane (PUR) rigid foam, cellular glass, stainless steel, aluminized steel, etc. It is resistant to mechanical damages and helps in preventing condensation, moisture intrusion, and long-term degradation. At present, cold insulation is widely utilized across the globe to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The inflating disposable incomes of consumers and rising demand for refrigerating devices are driving the cold insulation market globally. Furthermore, growing concerns towards energy losses and cost efficiency are also propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising adoption of cold insulation across the oil and gas industry and elevating awareness towards greenhouse gas emissions are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, several key manufacturers are investing in research & development (R&D) activities to launch cold insulation materials using sustainable raw materials. Additionally, numerous initiatives taken by government bodies of various countries to improve the energy efficiency of public infrastructures are further bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, several other factors, including rising energy costs, increasing cryogenic medical applications, and growing usage of liquified petroleum gases, are projected to fuel the cold insulation market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Some of these key players include:
- Armacell
- Aspen Aerogels Inc.
- BASF SE
- CertainTeed (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kingspan Group plc
- Owens Corning
Breakup by Insulation Type:
- Fibrous
- Cellular
- Granular
Breakup by Material Type:
- Fiber Glass
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polystyrene Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- HVAC
- Chemicals
- Oil and Gas
- Refrigeration
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
