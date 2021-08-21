Cold Insulation Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cold Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cold insulation market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Cold insulation refers to a type of insulation that is utilized below the room temperature. It includes several components, such as water, mastic-based vapor barrier, and solvents. Cold insulation uses numerous materials, including polyisocyanurate (PIR), polyurethane (PUR) rigid foam, cellular glass, stainless steel, aluminized steel, etc. It is resistant to mechanical damages and helps in preventing condensation, moisture intrusion, and long-term degradation. At present, cold insulation is widely utilized across the globe to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating disposable incomes of consumers and rising demand for refrigerating devices are driving the cold insulation market globally. Furthermore, growing concerns towards energy losses and cost efficiency are also propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising adoption of cold insulation across the oil and gas industry and elevating awareness towards greenhouse gas emissions are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, several key manufacturers are investing in research & development (R&D) activities to launch cold insulation materials using sustainable raw materials. Additionally, numerous initiatives taken by government bodies of various countries to improve the energy efficiency of public infrastructures are further bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, several other factors, including rising energy costs, increasing cryogenic medical applications, and growing usage of liquified petroleum gases, are projected to fuel the cold insulation market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Armacell

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF SE

CertainTeed (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Owens Corning

Breakup by Insulation Type:

Fibrous

Cellular

Granular

Breakup by Material Type:

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Breakup by Application:

HVAC

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Refrigeration

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

