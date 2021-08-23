Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Trends Analysis with Demand 2021 Industry Share, Size and Leading Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global microcrystalline cellulose market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a refined wood pulp made from high-grade, purified wood cellulose. It can be processed through reactive extrusion, steam explosion and acid hydrolysis. MCC becomes inert, white and free-flowing powder when its amorphous cellulose portions are removed. It is extensively used as an anti-caking agent, emulsifier, fat substitute, texturizer, extender and bulking agent. As a result, it finds applications in prescription excipients and can be used for dry powder tableting.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Trends:

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is primarily driven by its increasing demand in bakery applications. MCC increases the bake stability and maintains the freshness of the bakery products. It also improves the flow property, reduces calorie content, and prevents the separation of water and oil during the baking process. Besides this, MCC is employed as an additive in the production of cheese and cheese products. It eases the processing and increases fiber content, which improves the creaminess of the cheese. Moreover, manufacturers utilize MCC in medicinal capsules and tablets due to its stability and prolonging drug release properties. Furthermore, the growing demand for non-wood-based MCC manufactured using agricultural waste and the rising utilization of degradable bio-composites for 3D printing are also fueling the market growth across the globe.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Source Type:

Wood-based

Non-wood based

Breakup by Route of Synthesis:

Reactive Extrusion

Enzyme Mediated

Steam Explosion

Acid Hydrolysis

Mechanical Grinding

Ultrasonication

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

