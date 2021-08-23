Microgreens Market Report On Size by Top Leading Key Players, Share, and Forecasts Research to 2026

Global Microgreens Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microgreens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global microgreens market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Microgreens are young, tender vegetables harvested 7-12 days after germination with the emergence of their first leaves. They have aromatic flavors, concentrated nutrient content and are available in a variety of colors and textures. Microgreens include plant families such as lettuce, spinach, amaranth, dill, garlic, onion, beet, carrot, cucumber, cauliflower, and broccoli. Microgreens are cultivated through vertical farming, indoor farming and commercial greenhouses. These microgreens are used in the preparation of various dishes such as pasta, pizza, salads, and omelets.

Global Microgreens Market Trends:

The global microgreens market is primarily driven by their increasing utilization as flavor enhancers and colorful garnishes on various cuisines and beverages. Besides this, the growing consumption of premium food products, and functional and nutritional food among health-conscious consumers is also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, microgreens are also processed into oils and ingredients to manufacture numerous personal care items such as shampoo and skincare products. In addition, consumers nowadays prefer the consumption of microgreens as it prevents chronic medical ailments, manages weight, enhances immunity, and promotes mental well-being. Furthermore, the rising adoption of farm mechanization and growing awareness regarding high-tech farming methods, such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics, are significantly influencing the market growth across the globe.

Global Microgreens Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

2BFresh (Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.)

AeroFarms

Bowery Farming Inc.

Farmbox Greens LLC (Charlie’s Produce)

Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms (TruLeaf)

Gotham Greens

Living Earth Farm

Madar Farms

Metro Microgreens

The Chef’s Garden Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Arugula

Peas

Basil

Radish

Others

Breakup by Farming Method:

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

