Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Share 2021-2026 CAGR Value, Analysis by Size, Growth, and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global tire reinforcement materials market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tire reinforcement materials market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Tire reinforcement materials are used for providing traction and handling vehicles while reducing the resistance for optimized fuel consumption. They are also used for stiffening the critical components of the car and are primarily used for cornering and handling. They also help ensure optimum performance for high fuel efficiency and operation in harsh and challenging environments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising automotive industry due to the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. The improving economic conditions across various developing countries have increased the per capita expenditure among the middle-class population, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the aviation sector is a significant end-user of tire reinforcement materials, which are employed in seat belts and carcass reinforcement. Various technological innovations such as the introduction of super high tensile bead wires are also positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing cases of road accidents, coupled with the stringent regulations adopted by governing agencies to curb such mishaps, have facilitated the utilization of tire reinforcement materials for improving tire safety and performance.

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bridgestone Corporation

Century Enka Limited

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS)

NV Bekaert S.A.

SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.)

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Tire Cord Fabric

Tire Bead Wire

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Steel

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Aramid

Others

Market Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

