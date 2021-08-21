Automotive Composite Market 2021 Industry Growth by Major Companies Profile, Size, Revenue Share till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Composite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive composite market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive composites market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Automotive composites are made using high-performance fibers like carbon or glass and adhesive binders. They are applied on various automotive parts to offer enhanced properties compared to individual materials. They provide high strength, ease in manufacturing, and excellent energy-absorbing and dimensional stability. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide are replacing steel with automotive composites to improve the safety and fuel efficiency of vehicles.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Automotive Composite Market Trends:

Due to the rising air pollution, environmental agencies and governmental authorities of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to minimize carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from automobiles. Consequently, OEMs are relying on automotive composites to reduce the weight of vehicles and maintain their structural integrity.

Moreover, the increasing traction of electric vehicles (EVs), along with the rising focus on redesigning existing vehicles, is driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, the key players are coming up with low-cost manufacturing methods for automotive composites, which is expected to impel market growth.

Global Automotive Composite Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Scott Bader Company Ltd

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

UFP Technologies Inc.

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain

Chassis

Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

