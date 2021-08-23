Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: Top Key Vendors Analysis 2021 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global chlorinated polyethylene market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) refers to thermoplastic produced by the chlorination of high-density polyethylene. It has excellent resistance to oils, abrasions and chemicals, and exhibits better tensile strength, compression set and flame retardancy. Moreover, CPE is blended with plastics, such as ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) due to its anti-aging and combustion properties, high weatherability, and low-temperature flexibility.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Trends:
In recent years, the increasing applications of CPE across diverse industries represent the primary growth-inducing factors. For example, CPE is utilized for making flexible films in residential buildings for weather protection systems.
Besides this, it is widely adopted in the automotive industry for anti-skid braking (ABS) systems. Furthermore, with the expanding consumer electronics industry, there has been growing usage of CPE in flexible magnets. They are employed in computers, automobiles, and electrical motors on account of their high capacity for magnetic ferrite powders. Moreover, the leading players are developing advanced grade CPE products. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
- Aurora Plastics LLC
- Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd
- Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Lianda Corporation
- Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd
- Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd
- Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co. Ltd
- Shandong Xuye New Materials Co. Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K
- Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd.
- Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Grade Type:
- CPE 135A
- CPE 135B
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Hose and Tubing
- Window and Door Profiles
- Fence
- Molded and Extruded Goods
- Rainwater Goods
- Foams
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Wire and Cables
- Building and Construction
- Coating and Adhesives
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
