Motion Preservation Devices Market Analysis By Growing Factors, Industry Share, Future Scope , Size and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Motion Preservation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global motion preservation devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Motion preservation devices refer to medical devices that are commonly utilized for the treatment of numerous spine conditions. They are widely used in surgeries related to the spine, including disc, facet, and prosthetic nucleus replacement. Due to the rising geriatric population across the globe and the sedentary lifestyles led by individuals, there has been a considerable rise in the cases of spinal conditions, which is providing a boost to the market growth.

Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare sector. Along with this, the continual technological advancements across the sector are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with motion preservation devices that facilitate the natural biomechanics of the human spine is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing investments by the governments of numerous countries to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure is further providing an impetus to the market growth.

Global Motion Preservation Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Aurora Spine Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical

HPI Implants

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc

Surgalign

ulrich GmbH & Company KG

Zimmer Biomet

Breakup by Product:

Dynamic Stabilization Devices Interspinous Process Spacers Pedicle Screw-Based Systems Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs Replacement Devices Artificial Cervical Discs Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prosthesis Devices

Breakup by Surgery:

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

