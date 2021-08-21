Automotive Active Safety System Market: Size, Growth By Top Companies, Share, Trends Analysis, Research Report Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Active Safety System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive active safety system market size reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive active safety system market to reach a value of US$ 24.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.70% during 2021-2026.

Automotive active safety refers to the preventive systems in automobiles that are crucial in the prevention of or mitigating road accidents or crashes. These systems provide warnings and additional assistance, as well as aid in keeping the vehicle in the correct lane and alert the users about blind spots, which helps in avoiding accidents. Apart from this, they are also utilized to minimize the severity of an unavoidable crash. Some of the most common active safety systems include electronic stability control (ESC), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and lane departure warning system (LDWS).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market/requestsample Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Trends: The global market is primarily driven by the rising need for effective passenger and vehicle safety solutions in the automotive industry. In line with this, rapid urbanization and growing consumer expenditure capacities have increased the uptake of automobiles, thus resulting in the expanding vehicle fleet. This has, in turn, created the need for improved safety systems in vehicles to ensure optimum security and prevention of any accidents or mishaps. Furthermore, active safety systems are considered more efficient than their passive counterparts, which do not come into action until called upon. Increasing government rules and regulations, especially in developing economies, for preventing, minimizing and avoiding road accidents, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, increasing incidences of drink-and-drive, along with the growing usage of mobile phones while driving, is facilitating the demand for safety features in vehicles, such as early warning signals, better grip and anti-lock braking system. Other factors, including the growing number of road trips and long-distance traveling, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, technological advancements, such as road-sign recognition cameras and GPS-linked speed limit database, which prevent the drivers from exceeding the speed limit, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market Global Automotive Active Safety System Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation: Some of the top key players include: Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG Delphi Group ZF Friedrichshafen AG Autoliv Inc Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd. Valeo SA DENSO Corporation Magna International Inc. FLIR Systems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG FICOSA GROUP Peugeot S.A. BorgWarner Inc. CAx Software Private Limited. Market Breakup by Product: Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Night Vision System Driver Monitoring Anti-Lock Braking System Blind Spot Detection Others Market Breakup by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicles Others Market Breakup by Fuel Type: Diesel Vehicles Petrol Vehicles Electric Vehicles Others Market Breakup by Offering: Hardware Software Market Breakup by Region: North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other) Key Highlights of the Report: Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

