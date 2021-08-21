JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Nemetschek Se, Trimble Navigation Limited, Asite Ltd, Bentley Systems, Aveva, Rib Software Ag

COVID-19 Impact on Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in Building Information Modeling (BIM)?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market?

By Type

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

By Application

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Who are the top key players in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

Nemetschek Se, Trimble Navigation Limited, Asite Ltd, Bentley Systems, Aveva, Rib Software Ag

Which region is the most profitable for the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for Building Information Modeling (BIM) products. .

What is the current size of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

The current market size of global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for Building Information Modeling (BIM).

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Secondary Research:

This Building Information Modeling (BIM) research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the Building Information Modeling (BIM) primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size

The total size of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) study objectives

1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) definition

1.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) inclusions & exclusions

1.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market scope

1.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) report years considered

1.6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) currency

1.7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) limitations

1.8 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry stakeholders

1.9 Building Information Modeling (BIM) summary of changes

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) research data

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market breakdown and data triangulation

2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) scope

2.4 impact of covid-19 on Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry

2.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size estimation

3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 attractive opportunities in Building Information Modeling (BIM) market

4.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, by region

4.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in North America, by end user & country

4.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, by application

4.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, by end user

5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) introduction

5.2 covid-19 Building Information Modeling (BIM) health assessment

5.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) road to recovery

5.4 covid-19 Building Information Modeling (BIM) economic assessment

5.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market dynamics

5.6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) trends

5.7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) market map

5.8 average pricing of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

5.9 Building Information Modeling (BIM) trade statistics

5.8 Building Information Modeling (BIM) value chain analysis

5.9 Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology analysis

5.10 Building Information Modeling (BIM) tariff and regulatory landscape

5.11 Building Information Modeling (BIM): patent analysis

5.14 Building Information Modeling (BIM) porter’s five forces analysis

6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction

6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Emergency

6.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Prime/Continuous

7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction

7.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Residential

7.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Commercial

7.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industrial

8 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Introduction

8.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry by North America

8.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry by Asia Pacific

8.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry by Europe

8.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry by Middle East & Africa

8.6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry by South America

9 Building Information Modeling (BIM) COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players Strategies

9.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share Analysis Of Top Five Players

9.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Players

9.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

9.7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitive Scenario

10 Building Information Modeling (BIM) COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Major Players

10.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Startup/Sme Players

11 APPENDIX

11.1 Insights Of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Experts

11.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Discussion Guide

11.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Knowledge Store

11.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Available Customizations

11.5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Related Reports

11.6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Author Details

Find more research reports on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry. By JC Market Research.







