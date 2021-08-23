Decor Paper Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper

“

The report titled Global Decor Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Decor Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Decor Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Decor Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Decor Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Decor Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decor Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decor Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decor Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decor Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decor Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decor Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM), Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Kohler, UPM, Oji Group, Mondi, Stora Enso, Sappi, Fedrigoni, Nippon Paper, Onyx Specialty Papers, Wausau Coated Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

Commercial Type

Household Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Building and Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others



The Decor Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decor Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decor Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Decor Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Decor Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Decor Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Decor Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Decor Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decor Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Decor Paper Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Decor Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 China Decor Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Decor Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Decor Paper Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decor Paper Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Decor Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Decor Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Decor Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 China Decor Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decor Paper Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Decor Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decor Paper Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Decor Paper Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decor Paper Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Decor Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Commercial Type

4.1.3 Household Type

4.2 By Type – China Decor Paper Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Decor Paper Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – China Decor Paper Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – China Decor Paper Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – China Decor Paper Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Decor Paper Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – China Decor Paper Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – China Decor Paper Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – China Decor Paper Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Decor Paper Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Packaging and Labeling

5.1.3 Building and Construction

5.1.4 Food Service

5.1.5 Business and Communication

5.1.6 Industrial

5.1.7 Printing and Publishing

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – China Decor Paper Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Decor Paper Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – China Decor Paper Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – China Decor Paper Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – China Decor Paper Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Decor Paper Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – China Decor Paper Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – China Decor Paper Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – China Decor Paper Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 KapStone

6.1.1 KapStone Corporation Information

6.1.2 KapStone Overview

6.1.3 KapStone Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 KapStone Decor Paper Product Description

6.1.5 KapStone Recent Developments

6.2 Glatfelter

6.2.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

6.2.2 Glatfelter Overview

6.2.3 Glatfelter Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Glatfelter Decor Paper Product Description

6.2.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments

6.3 International Paper

6.3.1 International Paper Corporation Information

6.3.2 International Paper Overview

6.3.3 International Paper Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 International Paper Decor Paper Product Description

6.3.5 International Paper Recent Developments

6.4 Domtar

6.4.1 Domtar Corporation Information

6.4.2 Domtar Overview

6.4.3 Domtar Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Domtar Decor Paper Product Description

6.4.5 Domtar Recent Developments

6.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

6.5.1 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Overview

6.5.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Decor Paper Product Description

6.5.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Recent Developments

6.6 Georgia-Pacific

6.6.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.6.2 Georgia-Pacific Overview

6.6.3 Georgia-Pacific Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Georgia-Pacific Decor Paper Product Description

6.6.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

6.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

6.7.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

6.7.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Overview

6.7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Decor Paper Product Description

6.7.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments

6.8 Kohler

6.8.1 Kohler Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kohler Overview

6.8.3 Kohler Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Kohler Decor Paper Product Description

6.8.5 Kohler Recent Developments

6.9 UPM

6.9.1 UPM Corporation Information

6.9.2 UPM Overview

6.9.3 UPM Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 UPM Decor Paper Product Description

6.9.5 UPM Recent Developments

6.10 Oji Group

6.10.1 Oji Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Oji Group Overview

6.10.3 Oji Group Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Oji Group Decor Paper Product Description

6.10.5 Oji Group Recent Developments

6.11 Mondi

6.11.1 Mondi Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mondi Overview

6.11.3 Mondi Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Mondi Decor Paper Product Description

6.11.5 Mondi Recent Developments

6.12 Stora Enso

6.12.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

6.12.2 Stora Enso Overview

6.12.3 Stora Enso Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Stora Enso Decor Paper Product Description

6.12.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments

6.13 Sappi

6.13.1 Sappi Corporation Information

6.13.2 Sappi Overview

6.13.3 Sappi Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Sappi Decor Paper Product Description

6.13.5 Sappi Recent Developments

6.14 Fedrigoni

6.14.1 Fedrigoni Corporation Information

6.14.2 Fedrigoni Overview

6.14.3 Fedrigoni Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Fedrigoni Decor Paper Product Description

6.14.5 Fedrigoni Recent Developments

6.15 Nippon Paper

6.15.1 Nippon Paper Corporation Information

6.15.2 Nippon Paper Overview

6.15.3 Nippon Paper Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Nippon Paper Decor Paper Product Description

6.15.5 Nippon Paper Recent Developments

6.16 Onyx Specialty Papers

6.16.1 Onyx Specialty Papers Corporation Information

6.16.2 Onyx Specialty Papers Overview

6.16.3 Onyx Specialty Papers Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Onyx Specialty Papers Decor Paper Product Description

6.16.5 Onyx Specialty Papers Recent Developments

6.17 Wausau Coated Products

6.17.1 Wausau Coated Products Corporation Information

6.17.2 Wausau Coated Products Overview

6.17.3 Wausau Coated Products Decor Paper Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Wausau Coated Products Decor Paper Product Description

6.17.5 Wausau Coated Products Recent Developments

7 China Decor Paper Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 China Decor Paper Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Decor Paper Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Decor Paper Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Decor Paper Industry Value Chain

9.2 Decor Paper Upstream Market

9.3 Decor Paper Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Decor Paper Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

