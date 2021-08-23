Atrial Fibrillation Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm by DelveInsight

The Atrial Fibrillation market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Atrial Fibrillation market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Atrial Fibrillation market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Atrial Fibrillation treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Atrial Fibrillation Overview

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) characterized by the rapid and irregular beating of the atrial chambers of the heart. It often begins as short periods of abnormal beating which become longer or continuous over time.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players of the report

AltaThera Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Anthos Therapeutics

And many others

Atrial Fibrillation Categories

The first type is Intermittent or paroxysmal AF, which occurs spontaneously and generally resolves by itself or with treatment within 7 days. It is characterized by episodes of irregular heart rhythm, which can occur with varying frequencies and periods before stopping.

Persistent AF is sustained abnormal heart rhythm for more than 7 days even with treatment or direct current cardioversion. Despite this, persistent AF may eventually cease on its own or via treatment.

Long standing persistent AF is defined as lasting longer than 12 months, with the term permanent AF used when all means of treatment to restore normal heart rhythm have failed.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Insights

The cornerstones of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) management are Rate Control, Anticoagulation and Rhythm Control for those symptomatically limited by AF. The clinical decision to use a rhythm-control or rate-control strategy requires an integrated consideration of several factors, including degree of symptoms, likelihood of successful cardioversion, presence of comorbidities, and candidacy for AF ablation. Warfarin represents the cornerstone of anticoagulant therapy for patients at moderate to high risk of thromboembolic events.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Forecast

Some patients may not be able to take anticoagulants because of contraindications or comorbidities. The goal of antiarrhythmic drug therapy is to reduce the duration and frequency of atrial fibrillation episodes, thus improving patient quality of life and symptoms.

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market

In the past few decades, research into AF has increased tremendously. With it, understanding of AF pathophysiology and treatment options has improved as well. Drugs targeting specific ion channels are approaching the early stages of clinical investigation. There are also new and exciting areas of AF research such as gene therapy, cell therapy, and microRNAs and their function on tissue remodeling.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Growth

With the aging population and ever increasing prevalence of AF, optimized treatment plans for individuals with AF are essential. However, while advances in technologies have helped elucidate many aspects of AF, many mysteries remain. With continued research and into AF, the researchers can expect more effective drug therapies and ablation techniques to be developed soon.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Report scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Atrial Fibrillation, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Atrial Fibrillation epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Atrial Fibrillation are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Atrial Fibrillation market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Atrial Fibrillation market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Atrial Fibrillation Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Atrial Fibrillation Atrial Fibrillation: Market Overview at a Glance Atrial Fibrillation: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Atrial Fibrillation Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Atrial Fibrillation: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Atrial Fibrillation KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Atrial Fibrillation Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Atrial Fibrillation market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Atrial Fibrillation R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Atrial Fibrillation. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Atrial Fibrillation market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Atrial Fibrillation

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Atrial Fibrillation market

To understand the future market competition in the Atrial Fibrillation market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Atrial Fibrillation in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Atrial Fibrillation market

To understand the future market competition in the Atrial Fibrillation market

