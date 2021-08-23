Furfural Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Furfural Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global furfural market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Furfural refers to a naturally occurring chemical compound produced by dehydrating carbon sugars and obtained from the hemicellulose fraction of lignocellulosic biomass. It is a versatile chemical, which is commonly used as a raw ingredient in producing phenol-furfural-resins. Furfural can also be converted into furfuryl alcohol, tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol (THFA), tetrahydrofuran, furan, etc. It is widely utilized as a flavoring agent and as a filler in the production of paints, textiles, plastics, etc., across the globe.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for packaged food is currently driving the use of furfural in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, expanding personal care and beauty sector is also propelling the adoption of furfural fragrances and perfumes. Additionally, the rising environmental awareness have led to the launch of innovative solutions to reduce dependence on petrochemicals, which is further anticipated to augment the global market for furfural in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Behran Oil Company

Central Romana Corporation Ltd.

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited

Illovo Sugar Ltd.

KRBL Limited

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Linzi Organic Chemical Inc. Ltd.

Pennakem LLC

Shandong Crownchem Industries Co. Ltd

Silvateam S.p.a.

Tanin d.d.

TransFurans Chemicals bvba

Xian Welldon Trading Co. Ltd

Furfural Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, process, raw material, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Process:

Quaker Batch Process

Chinese Batch Process

Rosenlew Continuous Process

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Corn Cobs

Rice Husk

Sugarcane Bagasse

Others

Breakup by Application:

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Others

Breakup by End User:

Agriculture

Petroleum Refineries

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

