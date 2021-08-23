Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Immunodiagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global immunodiagnostics market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Immunodiagnostics represents an in-vitro diagnostic technology using antigen-antibody reaction to detect infectious and chronic diseases. It utilizes radiological, fluorescent, or color-forming enzymes to probe for antibodies that help in improving the targeting range to identify disease progression. These solutions are extensively used to diagnose cancer, endocrine, respiratory, and oncological disorders, autoimmune diseases, etc., as well as for forensic psychology and environmental and food analysis. As a result, immunodiagnostics finds widespread applications across hospitals, research and academic institutes, clinical laboratories, etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunodiagnostics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing occurrences of chronic ailments and infections among the masses are primarily driving the need for immunodiagnostics. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such diseases, is further providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the elevating consumer awareness towards the availability of alternative treatments for numerous conditions, such as diabetes and hepatitis B, is also bolstering the demand for immunodiagnostics kits, assays, analyzers, etc. Besides this, various technological advancements, including the development of next-generation immunodiagnostics platforms, are offering enhanced diagnostic facilities for several medical disorders with higher mortality rates, such as sepsis and acute cardiac infractions. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure worldwide, along with the rising need for personalized medicines among the masses, will continue to further propel the immunodiagnostics market growth over the forecasted period.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/37vPHgb

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Keyword Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, technology, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Test

Others

Breakup by Application:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology and Endocrinology

Hepatitis and Retrovirus

Bone and Mineral

Autoimmunity

Cardiac Biomarker

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/