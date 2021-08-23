Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. The Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 45% during 2021-2026. Drones are powerful tools that maximize the potential of various existing businesses. They collect high-quality data, enabling individuals to make faster and better business decisions. Drone-powered business solutions create functionalities in new application areas of different industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising adoption of drones by energy, and oil and gas industries represent the primary factor driving the global drone-based business solutions market. These solutions provide high-quality images to companies for quality inspection, monitoring and maintenance of the infrastructure. Besides this, drones capture high quality photogrammetry and geo-spatial data for the agriculture industry to understand topography and vegetation development. Further, several companies are nowadays developing apps that manage, integrate and provide data collected by drone-powered business solutions in an easy-to-use web browser interface. Moreover, with the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), drone-based business solutions are integrated with cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence AI) to deliver medical supplies and support transactions with remote asset insights. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3D Robotics Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Delair

DroneDeploy

Eagle Eye Drone Service LLC

FlyWorx LLC

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Pix4D SA (Parrot SA)

PrecisionHawk

Skylark Drones

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, solution, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wing

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Services

Software

Breakup by Application:

Filming and Photography

Mapping and Surveying

Data Acquisition and Analytics

Surveillance and SAR

3D Modeling

Delivery Service

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Real Estate and Construction

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Agriculture

Security and Law Enforcement

Logistics and Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

