Motor Monitoring Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Motor Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global motor monitoring market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Motor monitoring refers to a predictive maintenance aspect that relies on modern, state-of-the-art equipment for a thorough inspection. It assists in tracking the performance of motors and minimizing downtime needed for repairs. It also aids in ensuring efficiency, avoiding critical unplanned downtime, locating potential problems, and improving plant operations. As a result, it is employed in aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas industries across the globe.

Market Trends:

There is a significant rise in the need for detecting potential issues in machines before their breakdown. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the introduction of innovative test equipment that collects data through three voltage probes and corresponding current transformers is positively influencing the market. Moreover, leading players are offering motor monitoring services via online platforms, which provide details about power quality and operating conditions. Furthermore, considerably expanding applications of motor monitoring in sports and thermal imaging are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

AB SKF

ABB Ltd

ALS Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

National Instruments Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Motor Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, offering, monitoring process and end use.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Monitoring Process:

Oil Analysis

Motor Current Analysis

Ultrasound

Thermography

Vibration Analysis

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

