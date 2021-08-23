Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB) Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, CHB market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CHB market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current CHB treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Overview

Hepatitis B is potentially a life-threatening liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). It is a major global health problem and it can be an acute infection or a chronic infection. Chronic hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver that is caused by the hepatitis B virus and that has lasted more than 6 months. Chronic HBV infection is a leading cause of chronic hepatitis and advanced-stage liver diseases, including cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Janssen Sciences VBI Vaccines Gilead Sciences Roche Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma Assembly Biosciences And many others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Symptoms

Symptoms of chronic hepatitis B vary depending on how badly the liver is damaged. Many people with chronic hepatitis B, particularly children, have no symptoms. People who have symptoms usually feel generally ill and tired and lose their appetite. Some people have a low-grade fever and vague discomfort in the upper abdomen. Some people with chronic hepatitis B have jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes). Often, the first specific symptoms occur when the liver disease has progressed and there is evidence of cirrhosis.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Diagnosis

This condition is diagnosed with blood tests, which are also used to monitor its effects on the liver. For chronic cases, a liver biopsy may be needed. A biopsy is the removal of a sample of liver tissue for testing. The hepatitis B virus specifically attacks the liver, so health care providers order blood tests to monitor the health of the liver. Some of the most common liver-related blood tests are described below.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Treatment

Currently, treatment strategies for CHB mainly include Antiviral medications. To this date, several drugs have been approved by the US FDA for the treatment of CHB: interferon-alpha and pegylated interferon-alpha, nucleoside analogs (NA) and nucleotide analog prodrugs. Oral antiviral medications include Tenofovir disoproxil (Viread), Tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy), Entecavir (Baraclude), Telbivudine (Tyzeka or Sebivo), Adefovir Dipivoxil (Hepsera), and Lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin). The aforementioned therapies help to fight the virus and slow its ability to damage the liver. Although NAs are well tolerated and exhibit an early and potent antiviral effect, however the selection of resistant mutants and nephrotoxicity during long-term therapy limit their use.

The therapies that are approved for the treatment of CHB are Tenofovir disoproxil (Viread), Tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy), Entecavir (Baraclude), Telbivudine (Tyzeka or Sebivo), Adefovir Dipivoxil (Hepsera), and Lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin), among others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Emerging Drugs

JNJ-56136379/JNJ-6379 (Janssen Sciences)

Sci-B-Vac (VBI Vaccines)

Vesatolimod/GS-9620 (Gilead Sciences)

And many others

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market Outlook

It is important to mention that INF-α was the first substance licensed to treat CHB virus infections. At present, two types of interferon have been approved for CHB treatment: interferon α-2b (Intron A; Schering-Plough) and pegylated interferon α-2a (PEG-IFN; Pegasys; Roche).

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of CHB, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CHB epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an CHB-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for CHB is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of CHB market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global CHB market.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB) SWOT Analysis of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB) Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country Epidemiology and Market Methodology Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Disease Background and Overview Diagnosis of Hepatitis B Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM The United States Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Current Treatment Practices Unmet Needs Patient Journey of HBV Key Endpoints in HBV Clinical Trials Marketed Therapies Emerging Therapies Conjoint Analysis of CHB Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Seven Major Market Analysis 7MM Market Size United States Market Size EU-5 Market Size Japan Market Size Market Access and Reimbursement of CHB Therapies Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, CHB market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CHB R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CHB. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the CHB market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for CHB.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

