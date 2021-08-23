Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

About Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market:

Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for disorders of the optic nerve, the bundle of nerve fibers that transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for optic neuropathy, glaucoma, Leberâ€™s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and optic neuritis, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Optic neuropathy is an inherited form of vision loss. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 10 products in development for this indication.

Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which fluid pressure within the eye rises. The exact cause of optic nerve damage from glaucoma is not fully understood, but involves mechanical compression and/or decreased blood flow of the optic nerve. Signs and symptoms include eye pain, nausea and vomiting (accompanying the severe eye pain), sudden onset of visual disturbance, often in low light, blurred vision and reddening of the eye. There are 13 products in development for this indication.

LHON is an inherited form of vision loss. This condition usually begins in a personâ€™s teens or twenties. Males are affected much more often than females. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 16 products in development for this indication.

Optic neuritis refers to inflammation of the optic nerve. Symptoms include pain, vision loss, dyschromatopsia (impaired ability to perceive colors) and flashing lights. There are 12 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for optic nerve disorders include kinases, growth factors and cannabinoid receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NicOx SA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

– Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

– Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these

– Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Optic Nerve Disorders Drug market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Optic Nerve Disorders Drug market.Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

