About Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

Epilepsy Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Uptake of Novel Therapies and Rising Awareness is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

Summary

Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain with substantial morbidity. There are more than 65 million people with epilepsy globally, and this is growing because of the rapidly increasing population. The rising prevalence population in Asia-Pacific (APAC) has driven revenue growth.

The morbidity and mortality associated with epilepsy are considerable. Epilepsy has the greatest impact on quality of life of all the chronic diseases, including diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension. Due to social stigma patients are reluctant to visit physicians. The poor long-term prognosis associated with epilepsy has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options.

The marketed drug landscape contains hydantoins (phenytoin and fosphenytoin), iminostilbenes (carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine), succinimides (ethosuximide), aliphatic carboxylic acid (valproic acid) benzodiazepines (clonazepam, diazepam, lorazepam and clobazam), phenyltriazine (lamotrigine), cyclic GABA analogues (gabapentin and pregabalin), and newer drugs (levetiracetam, vigabatrin, tiagabine, lacosamide, felbamate, rufinamide, and brivaracetam). However, significant unmet need exists for disease-modifying therapies and targeted therapies.

Drugs currently in Phase III are Cenobamate for refectory epilepsy and ZX-008 (low-dose fenfluramine Hydrochloride) for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Epidiolex, an FDA-approved first drug comprising an active ingredient derived from marijuana to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, is in the early stages of development in APAC.

Scope

– The APAC epilepsy market will be valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, growing from $1.4 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

– How will the approval of Cenobamate for treatment-resistant epilepsy affect the competitive landscape, with no therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

– The epilepsy market is crowded with cheap, generic, â€œme-tooâ€ drugs. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the epilepsy market?

– The pipeline for epilepsy therapy is not diverse in terms of molecule type and molecular targets.

– How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

– The level of unmet need in the epilepsy market is high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs?

– The market forecasts indicate that India and China will contribute the most to the APAC market.

– How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed APAC markets?

– How will the growing population affect the market?

– How will the various drivers and barriers influence the market over the forecast period?

– Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in epilepsy, with total deal values ranging from under $0.1m to over $820m.

– How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

Reasons to buy

This report will enable you to:

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

– Visualize the composition of the epilepsy market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the epilepsy pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Predict epilepsy market growth in the five assessed APAC markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the epilepsy deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

