About Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market:

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Launch of NASH-Specific Premium Products and Rising Prevalence to Drive the Market

Summary

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), characterized by a buildup of fat in the liver. Globally, the NAFLD prevalence rate is estimated to be around 25% and a significant proportion of these people are progressing to NASH.

The disease is more frequently progressive and may lead to cirrhosis with complications of hepatocellular carcinoma, liver failure and liver-related death or the requirement of liver transplantation, which is not always feasible. NASH is a major global healthcare problem as the number of NASH patients is increasing.

NASH has been gradually rising in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndromes, an aging population and increasingly Westernized lifestyles. Increasing risk factors will result in more people living with the condition and drive revenue growth. Patients with NAFLD and NASH are at increased risk of mortality as well as liver, cardiovascular and malignancy-related death.

The poor long-term prognosis associated with NASH in particular has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options. At present, there is no approved drug to treat NASH. Lifestyle modification is the initial approach to managing patients with NASH, and then pharmacological treatments such as vitamin E and pioglitazone are recommended as first-line drugs for biopsy-proven NASH.

Significant unmet need exists for NASH-specific products that can treat patients with the condition. NASH-specific therapies, namely selonsertib, elafibranor, Ocaliva and saroglitazar, are in the pipeline for NASH.

Scope

– The NASH Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $102.6m in 2024, growing from $33.7m in 2017 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

– How will the approval of NASH-specific therapies affect the market?

– The NASH market has cheap, generic, off-label drugs, making it a particularly difficult market to penetrate. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the NASH market?

– How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

– How will changes in risk factors such as population age, obesity, type 2 diabetes, NAFLD, metabolic syndrome and lifestyle influence the market?

– The pipeline for NASH therapies is quite diverse with a range of molecule types and molecular targets.

– Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

– How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

– The level of unmet need in the NASH market is significantly high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs?

– Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

– Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in NASH, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $300m.

– How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

– What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Reasons to buy

This report will enable you to:

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

– Visualize the composition of the NASH market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the NASH pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Predict NASH market growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the NASH deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics market.Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

