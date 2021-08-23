Rainwater Harvesting Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rainwater harvesting market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,153 Million by 2026. Rainwater harvesting (RWH) refers to the method of collecting and storing rainwater for future use. Rainwater can be collected from rooftops, roads, open grounds, natural water bodies, etc. A RWH system typically consists of a catchment to collect the rainwater and a conveyance system for transferring water from the catchment to the storage tank. Moreover, the water is treated in the storage tank to remove pollutants, if any. This processed rainwater is later utilized for several purposes, including drinking, domestic purposes, irrigation, conservation of wetlands, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

With the ever-increasing global population, the demand for clean and potable water is witnessing a significant rise, intensifying the pressure on natural water resources to provide an uninterrupted water supply. Owing to this, consumers are shifting towards rainwater harvesting practices to prevent the depletion of groundwater levels by reducing the dependency on groundwater sources. Furthermore, these systems are gaining traction as the preferred means of harvesting water worldwide due to minimum maintenance, easy installation, the availability of a wide range of tank types and sizes, etc. Additionally, government bodies of numerous countries are initiating awareness campaigns to encourage the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems by offering incentives and tax relaxations. This will continue to catalyze the global rainwater harvesting market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kinspan Group

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Graf Group

WISY AG

Innovative Water Solutions LLC

D&D Ecotech Services

Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc.

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Stormsaver

Climate Inc

Water Harvesters

Heritage Tanks

Breakup by Harvesting Method:

Above Ground

Underground

Breakup by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/