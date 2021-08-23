United States Gluten-Free Oats Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Gluten-Free Oats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States gluten-free oats market size is currently witnessing robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Oats refer to nutritious grains from the Poaceae grass family, popularly used in breakfast porridges and snacks, including granola and muesli. Gluten represents a type of protein that can cause numerous digestive ailments in individuals. Oats are naturally gluten-free but can be contaminated if grown near or processed with gluten-containing plants, such as barley or wheat. Gluten-free oats are rich in fibers, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etc. As a result, these variants are mainly preferred by individuals with chronic intestinal sensitivities, such as celiac disease.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of celiac disease, coupled with the increasing consumer health-consciousness, is primarily driving the United States gluten-free oats market. In line with this, expanding public awareness towards preventive healthcare to lower the chances of getting affected by the disease is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, consumers are increasingly shifting towards gluten-free oats due to the rising knowledge regarding various health benefits based on their low calorific and glycemic value. Additionally, these variants are experiencing an elevating demand mainly among millennials focusing on weight management. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing innovative product flavors and textures to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences, which will continue to bolster the market gluten-free oats market growth in the United States over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Rolled Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Bran

Oat Flour

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery

Snacks

Others

Breakup by End Use:

HORECA

Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

