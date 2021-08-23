Pentaerythritol Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pentaerythritol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pentaerythritol market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pentaerythritol Market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Pentaerythritol or 2,2-bis (hydroxymethyl) propane-1,3-diol refers to a white, crystalline, and solid organic compound. It is non-hygroscopic, non-volatile, and stable in air that is obtained by the process of condensation of acetaldehyde and formaldehyde. It also offers various properties of water resistance, luster, flexibility, and alkali resistance. Due to this, it is extensively used to manufacture synthetic lubricants, resins, varnish, refrigeration systems, and surface coating. In addition, the high flash point of pentaerythritol makes it an ideal substitute for dielectric fluids in the transformer.

Global Pentaerythritol Market Trends:

The global pentaerythritol market is primarily driven by its increasing applications in numerous industries. Pentaerythritol is used as a substitute for formaldehyde and acetaldehyde in as the production of paints, plasticizers, coatings and synthetic rubber. Pentaerythritol is also utilized as an alternative to electrical transformer fluids. In the automotive industry, pentaerythritol is used to manufacture automotive lubricants and polyurethane foam. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities have resulted in the introduction of bio-based polyols, such as pentaerythritol, which is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Pentaerythritol Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Penaerythritol-95

Penaerythritol-98

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives

Plasticizers

Alkyd Varnishes

Radiation Cure Coatings

Lubricants

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Paints

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

