Bio-Adipic Acid Market 2021 Industry Size, Trends Evaluation, Global Growth, Recent Developments, Latest Technology, and 2028| Fortune Business Insights

The global bio-adipic acid market size is expected to grow in the forthcoming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Bio-Adipic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Paints and Coatings, Low-temperature, Plastic Additives, Polyurethane Resins, Food Additives, Other Synthetic Fibers, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028“. The bio-adipic acid is a dicarboxylic acid, it is widely used in the production of nylon, polyurethanes, and plasticizers. It is derived from renewable feedstock including sugar and plant-based oils. The process such as fermentation, ultrafiltration and crystallization is used for the production of bio-adipic acid. Additionally, the bio-adipic acid is environment friendly which makes it an ideal and preferred substitute over synthetic adipic acid that are made from petroleum-based feedstock such as phenol, benzene, and cyclohexane. The bio-adipic acid find its use in wide range of application which include paints and coatings, low-temperature, plastic additives, polyurethane resins, and food additives.

COVID-19 Impact:

The increase in demand for light aircraft boosts the development of fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft engine fuel systems. The advanced engine fuel system can help to reduced expenses on fuel. Moreover, the rising adoption of military and commercial UAVs is expected to propel the market growth during an estimated time frame. Furthermore, the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 has largely affected the aviation industry, which further results in sluggish market growth during 2020-2021

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the bio-adipic acid market. They are as follows:

Verdezyne

DSM

BioAmeber

Ameris

Aemethis

Genomatica

Rennovia

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Low-temperature

Plastic Additives

Polyurethane Resins

Food Additives

Other Synthetic Fibers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the bio-adipic acid market. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of the product in the plastic and food additive applications. The high demand for bio-adipic acid in the paints & coatings application will fuel the market growth in North America, in which the US and Canada are the leading countries. In Europe, the growth is due to rising use of the product in the polyurathane resin applications. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising product demand in the low temperature.

