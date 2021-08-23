Commercial Aircraft Disassembly Dismantling and Recycling Market Size and Growth 2020-2027 | Key Players –Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions, BV, GA Telesis LLC, AerSale Inc, Tarmac Aerosave, Bombardier Inc., AJW Group, The Carlyle Group, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited 

The global commercial aircraft disassembly dismantling and recycling market share is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 5.40 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period (2020-2027). This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Recycling, Component Management, Disassembly, and Dismantling Aircraft, Storage Engine, and Teardown), By Application (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Regional Aircraft), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4.57 billion in 2019. Hence, automotive manufacturers are aiming to use them for several systems and components

Drastic Aviation Budget Cuts Owing to COVID-19 will Hamper Growth

There will be drastic aviation budget cuts during the post-COVID-19 phase from the aircraft owners and airlines in prominent countries, such as Australia, China, Russia, Germany, France, the U.K., and the U.S. Also, the demand for spare parts would reduce between 2020 to 2021. Overall, the market will be severely affected. We are providing elaborate reports consisting of significant factors that may affect growth. Our analysts are conducting extensive research to help you find the best strategy for intensifying sales.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the commercial aircraft disassembly dismantling and recycling market. They are as follows:

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS)

BV (Delft, the Netherlands)

GA Telesis LLC (Florida, the U.S.)

AerSale Inc (Florida, the U.S.)

Tarmac Aerosave (Tarbes, France)

Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

AJW Group (Horsham, the U.K.)

The Carlyle Group (Washington D.C., the U.S.)

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China)

AAR (Illinois, the U.S.)

Magellan Aircraft Services Corp. (Charlotte, NC, the U.S.)

Ascent Aviation Services (Arizona, the U.S.)

Air Salvage International Ltd (Cirencester, the U.K)

Other Players

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for USMs from Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul Providers to Aid Growth

Nowadays, used serviceable materials (USMs) are experiencing high demand worldwide owing to their ability to lower the maintenance cost of the aircraft. USMs are taken out of retired aircraft and are installed in active commercial aircraft. Several maintenances, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers are extensively using USMs owing to the rising number of aging aircraft. This is a vital factor that is set to propel commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market growth. However, recycling companies often tend to record every step present in the supply chain to collect data. This process may lead to inconvenience and, in turn, would obstruct the demand for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling services.

Segment

Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Cost-effective Operations

Based on type, the market is segregated into region aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and narrow-body aircraft. Out of these, the narrow-body aircraft is generated 64.0% in terms of commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market share in 2019 and would grow rapidly throughout the forthcoming years. This would occur because of the rising demand for such aircraft from various airlines owing to their ability to provide cost-effective operations and high passenger-carrying capacity. Also, increasing air traffic would contribute to growth.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Demand for MRO

In 2019, North America held USD 1.97 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate in the near future on account of the increasing demand for MRO for commercial aircraft and the presence of renowned companies, especially in the U.S. Europe is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing awareness about unique technology-based private leasing facilities and recycling services. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase a healthy growth because of the major contribution of China.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Engaging in Acquisitions

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market, service houses a large number of companies. Most of them are striving to develop and design cost-effective and state-of-the-art disassembly, dismantling, and recycling processes by conducting extensive research activities. Some of the others are purchasing engines for teardown processes.

Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020: Baird Capital successfully acquired an interest in eCube. It will help in supporting the growth of the U.K. business, as well as its new facility situated in Spain. It will also surge the company’s additional disassembly capacity and parking availability.

March 2020: AJW Group recently bought CFM56-5B4 engine for teardown to broaden its engine management programs. The premium-quality engine parts will be stored at the companies headquarter in the U.K. They will be shipped worldwide for sale and exchange purpose to support its customers’ portfolio of A320 aircraft.

