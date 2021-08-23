Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market forecast reached a value of US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. A photoresist is a light-sensitive polymer that changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Moreover, a photoresist ancillary is a related product used with photoresists to improve the efficiency and resolution of the photolithography or photoengraving process. Nowadays, photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are widely used in the manufacturing of flat panel displays across the globe.

Market Trends:

There is currently a considerable rise in the demand for laptops, computers, tablets, and smartphones around the world. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, leading manufacturers are introducing technological advancements in display technology. They are also focusing on improving the mechanical and imaging characteristics of photoresist chemicals. This, in confluence with the extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the market is also driven by the thriving semiconductor industry worldwide.

Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

KrF

ArF dry

ArF immersion

g- and i-line

Breakup by Application:

Semiconductors

Integrated Compound Semiconductors (ICS)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Printed circuit boards

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

