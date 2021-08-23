Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Global Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is anticipated to touch USD 13.12 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drugs Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 6.35 billion in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5%.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen

Sanofi

Others

Rising Adoption of Biological Therapies to help North America Continue Dominating Market

Among all regions, North America accounted for the largest share on account of the massive investments in research and development of therapeutic options and coupled with the increasing adoption of biological therapies to treat psoriasis arthritis. Moreover, the presence of large manufacturers and the continuous number of clinical trials and drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will further help this region dominate the market in the coming years. Europe ranks second in terms of market size whereas Asia Pacific market is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast duration on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical expenditure, and the entry of novel biologics.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis Arthritis to Augment Growth

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis are the key factors boosting the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth. This disease is likely to prevail in people leading a stressful lifestyle. This, coupled with the increasing affordability of biologic products and new product launches, will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. On the negative side, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the urgency of other diseases and therefore hampered the growth of the market for psoriatic arthritis. Moreover, the high cost of biologic products used for treating this kind of disease may pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Major Table of Content for Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc. Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies Regulatory Framework by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066

Related Reports:

Antiviral Drugs Market 2026 Industry Size, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Opportunities, Demand and Forecast Research

Urinary Catheter Market: 2021 Global Market Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Growth, Size and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Human Papillomavirus Vaccines Market Size 2021: Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Trends, Regional Industry Outlook and Forecast 2027

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Covid-19 Impact, Opportunities, Global Demand, Industry Size, Growth, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2021 to 2027

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/