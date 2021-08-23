Polyisobutylene Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Polyisobutylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2019. The global Polyisobutylene market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a polymer of isobutylene found in liquid or rubber form. It is a colorless, tasteless and odorless viscoelastic with a clear to light yellow color. It is gas impermeable, that is, it can hold air for a long period of time. PIB is also highly resistant to acids, salt solutions, and alkalis. It is soluble in ether hydrocarbons as well as chlorinated hydrocarbons. Owing to these attributes, PBI is largely used in tires, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and other inflatable balls for providing an airtight inner compartment.

Market Trends:

Polyisobutylene is extensively used to manufacture tubeless tires owing to its properties such as water-resistance and gas impermeability. The increasing sales of automobiles in both developed and emerging nations are propelling the demand for high-performance tires, which in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global market. Apart from this, PBI assists in eliminating deposits of oxidized by-products, soot, sludge and other compounds that get accumulated with time on the critical parts of the engine. As a result, polyisobutylene is increasingly being adopted as a fuel additive in engine fuel. The growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives is expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Keyplayers Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Lanxess

BASF

Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Lubrizol

Polyisobutylene Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end use industry and application.

Market Breakup by Product:

Conventional PIB

Highly Reactive PIB

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation Sector

Industrial

Food

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Tires

Lube Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes & Others

Adhesives & Sealants

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

