Schizophrenia Drugs Market Share, Regional Sales, Growth, Industry Trends | Forecast to 2021- 2027

The increasing prevalence of chronic and mental disorder is a key factor expected to enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market size, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global schizophrenia drugs market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/schizophrenia-drugs-market-101531

Some of the Leading Players Operating In The Global Schizophrenia Drugs Market Involve:

Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Rising Awareness About Mental Disorders Will Boost Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights, the increasing cases of mental disorders such as schizophrenia will uplift the global schizophrenia drugs market shares. The surge in medical interventions for the treatment of major mental disorders will enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on mental illness and mental health in emerging nations will boost the global schizophrenia drugs market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing efficacy and safety features of treatment for schizophrenia will fuel demand among patients which,will in turn, accelerate the growth of the global schizophrenia drugs.

Quick Buy – Schizophrenia Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101531

Key Segmentation of Schizophrenia Drugs Market:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Therapeutic Class

Second Generation

Third Generation

Others

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Treatment

Oral

Injectable

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Launch Of REXULTI Tablets Will Propel Growth

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo launched REXULTITablets (chemical name is brexpiprazole) in 1 mg and 2 mg tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia in patients. Based on the efficacy of REXULTI in the treatment of schizophrenia, it is included in the Japanese National Health Insurance Drug Price List. The launch of REXULTI®Tablets will favor growth to the global schizophrenia drugs market owing to the presence of a novel compound in the tablets. REXULTITablets will be marketed to healthcare institutions across Japan to treat patients with mental disorders.

Furthermore, according to the report published by Fortune Business Insights on the basis of treatment outlook the global schizophrenia drugs market is segmented into oral and injectable. Injectedbale based treatment is predicted to generate maximum revenue owing to the prevention of relapses and also the irreparable cognitive and neurological damages to the patients.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/schizophrenia-drugs-market-101531

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Artificial Tears Market 2021: Size, Share, Regional Sales, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2027

Automotive HMI Market to Hit USD 18.64 Billion in 2028; Rising Imports of Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/