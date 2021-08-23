Calcium Nitrate Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Calcium Nitrate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. The global calcium nitrate market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Calcium nitrate [Ca(NO3)2] refers to a colorless crystalline oxidant that is obtained by applying nitric acid to ammonia and limestone. Also known as Norges Salpeter (Norwegian saltpeter), it absorbs moisture from the air and is found as an anhydrous or tetrahydrate compound. Calcium nitrate is an essential component used in the manufacturing of fireworks, matchsticks, fertilizers, explosives, etc. It is also utilized in wastewater treatment to suppress odor formation in sewer networks and municipal wastewater. Calcium nitrate helps in enhancing the storage life and disease resistance of fruits and aids in the cell formation, growth, and development of leaves.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-nitrate-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for agrochemicals and fertilizers in the agriculture sector represents one of the key factors driving the calcium nitrate market. It aids in elongation and root growth, protects the plants from stress-induced cell damage, functions as an antioxidant, etc. Furthermore, calcium nitrate forms amino acid for photosynthesis and is suitable for several plants, such as apple, tomato, pepper, etc. It is also a source of nitrate and calcium in hydroponics, which is fueling the product demand. Additionally, the governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations water for improving water and wastewater treatment procedures, which utilize calcium nitrate to reduce the amount of hydrogen sulfide. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3xjYjRS

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

GFS Chemicals Inc

Haifa Group

Nutrien Ltd.

ProChem Inc

Rural Liquid Fertilisers

Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Leixin Chemical Co. Ltd

Sterling Chemicals (Eastman Chemical Company)

Van Iperen International

Wego Chemical Group

Yara International ASA

Calcium Nitrate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, form and application.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Crystal

Granule

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fertilizer

Concrete and Mortars

Water-treatments

Explosives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/