Food Robotics Market Report, Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.

Market Trends:

The elevating integration of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) and various advancements in robotic technology are driving the food robotics market. Furthermore, these robots are gaining popularity in luxury hotels and high-end restaurants for efficient order picking and food packaging. Additionally, several manufacturers are incorporating intelligent vision systems that can sort products based on shape, color, and size on a conveyor belt with high accuracy. Besides this, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of complete lockdown in numerous countries have led to a shortage of experienced workers. This, along with the need for social distancing measures, is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABB Ltd

Bastian Solutions LLC

Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stäubli International AG

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Food Robotics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, payload and application.

Breakup by Type:

SCARA

Articulated

Parallel

Cylindrical

Others

Breakup by Payload:

Low

Medium

Heavy

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Repackaging

Palletizing

Picking

Processing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

