Magnesium Silicate Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Magnesium Silicate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global magnesium silicate market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Magnesium silicate is a white, odorless chemical compound that consists of silicon, oxygen and magnesium. It is manufactured by the precipitation reaction between sodium silicate and soluble magnesium salt and is commonly found in synthetic and natural forms. Magnesium silicate is widely used to purify absorbents, vegetable and animal oils and filler materials, such as rubber, ceramics and glass. It also aids in absorbing moisture, preventing caking and improving the texture of the product. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food and beverage.

The global magnesium silicate market is primarily being driven by its increasing utilization in the food and beverage industry as an additive and anticaking agent in table salts and vanilla powders. Moreover, the widespread adoption of magnesium silicate as a thickening agent and absorbent in the cosmetics and personal care products is providing thrust to the market growth. It is commonly added to talcum powders and other products to prevent rashes and skin allergies. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of magnesium silicate as a crucial component in the production of antiepileptic drugs and dietary supplements, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABSCO Limited

American Elements

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Imerys S.A.

Maryland Lava Company

PQ Corporation

Sorbent Technologies Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Surepure Chemetals Inc

The Dallas Group of America

Triveni Interchem Private Limited

Magnesium Silicate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, functionality and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Functionality:

Anti-caking Agent

Purifying Adsorbent

Bulking Agent

Emulsion Stabiliser

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Glass

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

